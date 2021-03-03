Leesburg’s Easter Egg Hunt Returns

Leesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department will again host its popular Easter Egg Hunt.

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, Ida Lee Park’s grassy fields will be scattered with more than 12,000 eggs, for children ages 1 to 6 to find, albeit in a modified format.

According to a town press release, each child will search for empty Easter eggs and receive a treat bag at the conclusion of their hunt. One parent will be allowed to assist children ages 2 and under. All other age groups will search for eggs on their own. Masks are recommended for participants 2 to 4 years of age and will be required for those 5 years and older at all times. The Easter Bunny will also be available for socially-distanced pictures.

In order to provide adequate social distancing, pre-registration will be required. A fee of $5 will be charged for participating children and parents. Non-participating family members are free but must be registered to enter the event. Registration ends at 10 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

The event will be held rain or shine and parking will be available in the front fields located off North King Street. For more information, or to register, call Ida Lee Park Recreation Center at 703-777-1368 or go to idalee.org.