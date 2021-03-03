Loudoun Supervisors Approve Goose Creek Housing Development

County supervisors have narrowly approved a rezoning request to build 238 homes along Goose Creek at the Sycolin Road crossing, marking the second time a major development in that area has been decided by one vote.

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday night approved Goose Creek Overlook by a 5-4 vote, with Supervisors Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian), Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn), Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run), Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) in favor. That will open the door to the construction of 123 townhouses, 40 two-over-two stacked units, and a 75-unit apartment building. The apartment building would be price-controlled units.

The proposal also involves the county government donating 9.2 acres of undeveloped, conservation-easement-protected land to the developer to help the developer meet targets for open space. That land was placed under easement after the board approved another development plan in 2004. Because that application exceeded the minimums for open space, the county staff considered the land “excess” open space, to be applied to the Goose Creek Overlook project. The developer is working with the Virginia Outdoors Foundation toward moving that easement to the banks of the Goose Creek, which also is protected by a 300-foot no-build buffer.

There will also be a trail along the state scenic river, and a kayak launch, as well as multi-use trails on the road by the project, although those will end at the bridge over Goose Creek on one end of the project and the bridge over the Dulles Greenway on the other. The developer would also contribute just under $3 million to the county in capital costs offsets. Based on Loudoun County Public Schools projections, the schools that will serve the development will be over capacity. School system guidelines estimate costs of about $7.1 million in capital costs to serve the expected students from the project.

Since a public hearing that saw public outcry over the project, the developer among other things had reduced its request from 251 units, made some layout changes, and committed to reserving space for bus stops, although currently no bus route goes by there.

Turner said the good in the application outweighed the bad.

“I don’t believe that the units south of Sycolin Road will even be visible from Goose Creek. I’ve walked the site several times and floated the Goose at the largess of some very kind people that enabled me to do that. Definitely there’s an impact on the viewshed on the north side, no question,” Turner said.

Briskmn said, “I don’t know how we can vote against this” after public input on the county’s budget brought out a number of people asking the county to dedicate a revenue stream to affordable housing.

“We have people sharing households, people having to move several times in order to stay in the county, afford rent, people paying more than seventy percent of the household income for housing, and we even heard about one single mother of seven having to be rescued out of a garage because they can’t afford housing in our county,” Briskman said. “This is a step forward to resolving that issue.”

Supervisors opposing the rezoning were concerned by the project’s impact on county resources like schools and roads, including after seeing a price estimate to widen the bridge over the Goose Creek of more than $12 million.

“If you believe that the consequence of voting in favor of a land use application is that the board needs to expedite a $12.5 million capital project that is not in our CIP, when you know full well there’s no room in that CIP for six years, then perhaps you should rethink that decision, because we don’t have capacity,” said Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles).

He also said the proposal does not meet the 2019 comprehensive plan vision for the area.

“Forty-eight percent percent of a project being multi-family is not a complimentary use, it’s a core use, so why go through the effort of having the comprehensive plan and then take a project that really has no resemblance whatsoever?” Letourneau said.

Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) said he was concerned by the project’s environmental impacts, including clear-cutting of trees and blasting on the property.

“To me, the negatives associated with this proposal clearly outweigh the benefits,” Saines said. “Loudoun clearly needs more affordable housing, this proposal would bring 75 units. I cannot approve an application solely on affordable units alone.”

Goose Creek Overlook is across Goose Creek from the site where, in 2018, the Board of Supervisors approved a 750,000-square-foot data center complex by a 5-4 vote over public outcry at public hearings, again often over environmental concerns. That land is also the subject of a new application seeking permission to consolidate three of the nine planned buildings into one building, and to build 21 feet higher, up to 56 feet.

And across Sycolin Road from True North, another application working its way through the early stages of county review proposes to rezone 74 acres for another three data centers.

The majority of all Loudouners, almost 62 percent, are cost-burdened, or spending more than a third of their income on housing. A 2015 study found that in 2014, almost half of renters in Loudoun, roughly 14,000 households, fall into that category. If all 75 units in the proposed apartment building went to current Loudoun residents, it could address 0.5% of the 2014 gap.