Visa Data Center Will Use Renewable Energy

Visa, Inc., has announced a multi-year agreement with MP2 Energy LLC, a subsidiary of Shell North America, to provide 100% renewable energy to its Northern Virginia data center during five years of the agreement.

The data center is Visa’s largest, and accounts for more than one-third of the company’s global electrical usage, according to a press release.

In January 2020, Visa announced completion of its goal to transition to 100 percent renewable electricity for its offices and data centers through a combination of enrollments in utility and other renewable programs and the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs), in accordance with the guidelines of the global RE100 initiative. The agreement announced today signals the next phase for Visa advancing its sustainability priorities, which includes supporting additional renewable electricity capacity to the grid. It also deepens the company’s commitment and investment in Virginia by supporting the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which is expected to create nearly 30,000 new solar jobs in the commonwealth by 2030.

“Promoting sustainable ways of doing business to combat climate change is a key part of our sustainability strategy,” stated Douglas Sabo, chief sustainability officer for Visa. “The agreement with MP2 Energy contributes to Visa’s climate action agenda, supports new renewable energy generation across the commonwealth of Virginia, and contributes to a positive impact on the environment and local economic development.”

The agreement with MP2 Energy supports renewable electricity generation coming online to the grid from new solar projects, from which MP2 Energy will procure renewable electricity, which Visa expects to begin using in February 2023. The electricity generated by the projects and Visa’s purchase of associated project RECs will replace a portion of Visa’s purchases of RECs, which the company made to help reach its commitment to transition to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2020. Visa’s agreement supports the expansion of new solar generation within the commonwealth’s grid. Specifically, the RECs associated with the renewable power for this agreement will come from NextEnergy Capital Virginia’s Briel Farm and Gardy’s Mill solar assets and Caden Energix’s solar assets Hickory, Rives Road and Pamplin.

“We used our market knowledge and expertise to integrate a package of renewable resources that meet Visa’s needs,” stated David Black, CEO of MP2 Energy. “We’re really pleased to show a tangible example of the benefits of allowing businesses in the commonwealth to have competitive choices in meeting renewable energy supply goals.”

Virginia’s elected leaders celebrated the announcement.

“Visa’s new agreement with MP2 Energy supports demand for renewable generation and, by extension, creation of job opportunities in the renewable energy sector in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Companies like Visa, leveraging the expertise of industry leaders such as MP2 Energy, helps Virginia advance the goals of the Clean Economy Act and the commonwealth’s Clean Energy Policy. This announcement reinforces our leadership position among states proving that a clean environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand.”

“I applaud Visa’s commitment to reduce the climate impact of their global operations and to support renewable energy generation across Virginia through their new agreement with MP2 Energy,” Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) said. “Virginia is committed to our clean energy agenda. The Visa agreement brings new renewable energy generation to our commonwealth, stimulating economic development and protecting our environment for future generations.”