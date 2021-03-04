Health Dept. Reports 250th COVID-19 Death in Loudoun

The number of Loudoun deaths attributed to COVID-19 has reached 250 including the first fatal case of a patient under age 30.

The health department reported the 200thdeath less than two weeks ago.The surge in number of deaths is attributable to a backlog in reporting, rather than a new spike in cases.

Loudoun Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend said at a Board of Supervisors meeting March 2 that those deaths actually occurred as far back as the holiday season and are only now showing up in state health department reports.

The vast majority of COVID-related deaths in Loudoun have involved patients age 70 and older—207 in total. Another 29 deaths were reported in the 60-69 age group and 9 in the 50-59 age group. Six Loudoun residents under the age of 49 have died.

Goodfriend also told supervisors his staff will be training to administer the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend. And he warned with the holidays ahead—and more strains of the virus on the loose—that it is important for people to keep taking COVID-19 precautions.

“It is troubling, because we do have St. Patrick’s Day coming up, we have Easter coming up, and what we’re being warned about is a concern with new variants coming and the risk that they pose in terms of increased transmission,” Goodfriend said. “And, potentially, if that right new variant comes along, that it might not be as affected by the vaccine.”

With that in mind, he said, “it’s really incumbent on everyone to maintain those mitigation strategies.”