Letter: Amy Stewardson, Ashburn

I speak for the books and they want me to say, “Why, are you treating us in this way?

What have we done?

What alarms have we sounded?

What tears have we caused?

What fun have we grounded?

Our words meant no harm our pictures, they’re silly.

If we have offended, can we not be forgiven?

Let’s sit down together, let’s come up with a plan,

let’s model solutions so our children understand.

Words carry meanings and sometimes they hurt, whether unintentional, misguided or even overt.

We know this is alarming and oh, so distressing.

We’ve caused so much harm from all our malarking.

We love your children and have through the ages.

We know that they read us every word, line, and pages.

If our words made you sad, if they’ve made you uncomfortable,

We are so sorry, this is very regrettable.

But before you take us down off of your shelves

can we have a discussion, maybe a chat? One or two ?

We can make some decisions, together, let’s do!

The children still need us and we bet you do too.

So you dear, wise grown ups, the ones so offended,

please hear us out before you up end us?

Let’s make a good plan, one that we can be proud of.

One that is thoughtful, kind, and without hesitation.

“For the children!”, we will cheer with a standing ovation.

“For the books that they love!”, we will give celebration!

Well, it’s time for conclusion, it is time for a closing-

but canceling us out just doesn’t seem right, we’re supposing.

So please, please, rethink what you’ve done, take a break or vacation-

We are your books and have been loved through generations.”

Amy Stewardson, Ashburn