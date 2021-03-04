One Dead After Small Plane Crash Near Hillsboro

The Virginia State Police confirmed today that one person died in a single-engine plane crash in a wooded area west of Hillsboro.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near the Krens Farm Airport on the 35500 block of Rt. 9 just west of the Harpers Ferry Road intersection. Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified. The crash remains under investigation. The pilot was flying alone.

A fuel spill also was reported at the crash site.

Rt. 9 has been reopened to traffic.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.