The BURG Collects 187 Sneakers

The BURG Family Reunion Club of Leesburg reported a successful sneaker drive, with 187 pairs collected last weekend at the FedEx Office in Leesburg.

According to President Irvin Greene, The BURG partnered with the Omega PSI PHI Sigma MU MU Fraternity and theMasons Metropolitan Lodge of Leesburg for the successful endeavor. The shoes collected will benefit local families, as well as those globally, with donated sneakers redistributed throughout the GotSneakers’ network of small business partners in Haiti, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and the U.S.

The “BURG” Family Reunion Club is a nonprofit organization based in Leesburg whose mission is to preserve the memories of Black descendants of Leesburg, and support the current communities of native Black-Americans residing in the town. The nonprofit is gearing up for its first Juneteenth celebration at Ida Lee Park on Saturday, June 19. More information can be found by joining The BURG Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/324950988060657.

