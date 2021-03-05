New Lovettsville Town Office Complete

It’s been at least 13 years in the making and finally, Lovettsville town staffers have more office space to run the ever-growing town.

Following final approvals and the issuance of an occupancy permit from county inspectors, town staff members this week were busy moving into the new 2,125-square-foot town office, which Fuog/InterBuild constructed under a nearly $500,000 contract. While the staff will eventually work full time out of the new office, Interim Town Manager Sam Finz said staffers for now would work on a flex schedule, with some in the office and some at home on different days.

Finz said all that’s left to do on the new office building, aside from setting up furniture and organizing the interior, is to install the ADA-compliant entrance ramp, perform a bit of exterior sitework and contract with a company to perform some landscaping.

“It’s ready,” Finz said of the new office.

The Lovettsville-Waterford Ruritan Club, the local Lions Club and American Legion Post 1836 are also in talks with the town about contributing money to install a flagpole and pavers outside the office. Finz said that would make the new office “more accessible to people, also more friendly to people.”

As for the old town office building, the exterior is scheduled to be painted. Inside, crews have already converted the building into a new Town Council chamber, with the new dais set against the back wall rather than curved around two side walls as it was before and seating for at least 40 people.

Work on the new town office began in August, when town leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the occasion.

Town staff members for years petitioned the Town Council to approve funding for the project, citing a need for more room in an already crowded office; in 2008, the town staff was so cramped the council was purchased a single-wide trailer that was set up in the back yard to provide office space for two employees.

Although the manufacturer of that trailer recommended the town replace it in 2010, it remained in use until last year.

The new Lovettsville Town Office features separate offices for all staff members and a large meeting room with an 85-inch television. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

The former Lovettsville town office was recently converted into a dedicated Town Council chamber space with seating for at least 40 people. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]