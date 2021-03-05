Prison Fellowship Sells Lansdowne Campus to ADF

Prison Fellowship has announced the sale of its 11.3-acre Lansdowne campus to Alliance Defending Freedom.

Prison Fellowship is the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, while ADF is an alliance-building, nonprofit organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and the sanctity of life.

Prison Fellowship has occupied the Lansdowne campus, which includes a three-story office building and a two-story hospitality center, since January 2005 after outgrowing its Reston location. As part of the sale, an agreement has been reached with ADF for the ministry to lease space in the Riverside Parkway building for two years. Prison Fellowship has been a partnering member of ADF for more than two years.

“For the last five years Prison Fellowship has become an increasingly virtual organization with more people operating closer to our in-prison work. Over two-thirds of our staff were working from home even before the pandemic,” stated James Ackerman, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “The Board of Prison Fellowship and the senior management team are thrilled Alliance Defending Freedom will operate on the same property and buildings our founder, the late Charles Colson, dedicated to the Lord.”

“We are thrilled to reach this agreement with our partners at Prison Fellowship,” said Alliance Defending Freedom President and CEO Michael P. Farris. “Prison Fellowship’s founder, the late Chuck Colson, was a strong advocate for freedom of conscience and religion. As a drafter of the Manhattan Declaration he defended the very principles that we defend today. With the purchase of this new property, we carry on his legacy and begin a new and exciting chapter in ADF’s 28 years of ministry as the world’s largest legal advocacy organization committed to protecting religious freedom, sanctity of life, freedom of speech, and parental rights.”

For ADF is based in Scottsdale, AZ, and also has offices in Atlanta and Washington DC.