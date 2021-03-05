State Police Identify Pilot Killed in Hillsboro-area Crash

The Virginia State Police have confirmed the identity of the pilot who died in a March 4 plane crash near Hillsboro.

William Krens, 77, was a veteran pilot and the owner/manager of the Krens Farm Airport, a private airstrip on the family’s property along Rt. 9 west of Hillsboro.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Virginia State Police and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and located the 1979 fixed-wing, single-engine Beech aircraft in a wooded area of a field.

Krens was the only occupant of the plane and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.