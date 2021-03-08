Letter: Rebecca Reeder, Leesburg

Editor: Loudoun County Supervisors are unanimous in expanding the drug court program and hiring five new positions for fiscal year 2022 at a total unknown cost, but in excess of $140,000. The corrections director cited 312 felony drug offenders in its probation and parole program and that there were 400 visits to Loudoun ER’s for drug overdoses in 2020, total year-end deaths unknown. I believe supervisors and county taxpayers need a wake-up call to the anticipated costs which can be expected by 2023 and thereafter when marijuana is legalized.

Too many state and local legislators and/or officials support this measure but not before I would ask them to conduct a survey of the Drug Court, parole and probation participants as well as those who survived a drug overdose whether their first drug of choice and subsequent addictive behaviors and crimes began with the use of marijuana. I believe I and others know the answer.

What will be the cause and effect? The state and county specifically will experience increased impaired driving with the legalization of marijuana, leading to more vehicular accidents, injuries, and deaths on our roadways. Further, law enforcement officers will have a lessened ability to pursue the culprits and preventative measures, which leads to more first responder/EMT calls and ER visits and expenses, higher insurance costs, increased civil and criminal court actions and fatalities. We will experience these negative actions in our neighborhoods and towns.

I’ll leave it to the county authorities to project the untold losses and expenses we can expect for their citizens from 2023 onward. This decade started with COVID and now we face a threat beyond measure.

Rebecca Reeder, Leesburg