Loudoun Launches Online Map of Unpaved Roads

The Loudoun County Office of Mapping and Geographic Information has launcheda new, mobile-friendly online mapof the county’s unpaved roads.

The county’s extensive network of unpaved roads is a treasure for outdoor enthusiasts, attracting cyclists, runners and equestrians from throughout the country. Last year, Preservation Virginia added the network of 18th and 19th century unpaved rural roads to the list of the commonwealth’s most endangered historic sites, the latest achievement fora group of historians, educators and journalistswho have been working over the past two years to record history of Loudoun’s gravel roads and highlight theirhistorical importance as part of the America’s Routes project.The Virginia Department of Historic Resources also declared them eligible for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.

In 2019, a documentary about America’s Routes, the project to save Loudoun’s historic unpaved roads, won an Emmy.

Many unpaved roads remain in their original alignment in Loudoun County, shaped by centuries of travel and representing the migration, settlement and travel patterns of the county’s early populations. Travelers on many of these roads can view Loudoun’s landscape much as it was in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The map can help travelers plan their bike, riding or running paths. The online map also lets users provide information on roads they travel, which will help the county keep the map updated to current conditions. The map also indicates whether unpaved roads are public or private, and who is responsible for maintenance.

View the map at loudoun.gov/unpavedroads. To see other online Loudoun County maps, visit loudoun.gov/geohub.