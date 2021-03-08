Virginia Chamber Execs Honors Loudoun’s Coffey for 30 Years of Service

Loudoun Chamber Director of Finance and Administration Linda Coffey was honored by the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives for her 30 years with the Loudoun Chamber.

Coffey was honored March 3 by her Virginia Chamber Executives peers at the association’s annual statewide Staff Development Conference.

“Linda Coffey is quite literally the heart and soul of the Loudoun Chamber. While 30 years of service is remarkable, more impressive is Linda’s commitment to excellence, professionalism and integrity, and by the respect she has earned from her colleagues and Loudoun’s top business and community leaders. It is an honor to work alongside her and see her pride in Loudoun County shine through her work, every day,” stated Loudoun Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard.

“As a volunteer leader with the Loudoun Chamber, it is such a joy to work with Linda Coffey. The quality of her work is consistently excellent, and her devotion to the success of our Chamber and our members is truly inspiring. As chair of our board of directors, I wish to express our collective and deeply heartfelt gratitude to Linda and for all that she has meant to our Chamber,” stated Stacey Metcalfe, executive director of Morven Park.

The Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives is an alliance of chamber professionals representing all chambers of commerce from localities throughout the state. The association provides a forum and partnership for integrating the work of local chambers of commerce in order to contribute to the growth and development of their local communities and the commonwealth.

The association honors Virginia Chamber professionals that have reached five, ten, 20, 30 or more years of Chamber employment with a VACCE Service Award.