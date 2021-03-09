Breaux Vineyards Makes Governor’s Cup Case—Twice

Loudoun winery Breaux Vineyards placed two wines in the Virginia Wineries Association’s 2021 Governor’s Cup Case.

Breaux Vineyards’ 2016 Meritage and 2016 Nebbiolo will go into the case alongside 10 other wines from nine Virginia wineries.

The Virginia Governor’s Cup, hosted by the Virginia Wineries Association in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association, is one of the most stringent wine competitions in the United States. Apanel of 22 judges, directed by Jay Youmans, one of only 53 Masters of Wine in the United States, reviewed the record-setting 544 wines entered into the competition this year, conducting a blind sampling and scoring the wines in multiple rounds over a four-week period to confirm the winner. Last week, gold medals were awarded to the 96 wines that scored 90 points or higher.

All wines in the Governor’s Cup competition must be made from 100 percent Virginia fruit.

“The wines in this year’s Governor’s Cup Case are a testament to the passion and pioneering spirit from which Virginia’s wine industry thrives,” stated Gov. Ralph Northam. “As we celebrate these high-quality and distinctive Virginia wines, we also honor the resilience of the farmers and winemakers who grow and craft them across our Commonwealth.”

The 2021 Governor’s Cup, the top award of the year, went to Barboursville Vineyards for its 2015 Paxxito.

Alongside Barboursville Vineyards’ 2015 Paxxito and the two Breaux Vineyards wines, the case includes Barboursville Vineyards’ 2016 Octagon, Barboursville Vineyards’ 2019 Vermentino Reserve, Bluestone Vineyard’s 2019 Petit Manseng, Carriage House Wineworks’ 2019 Petit Verdot, R.A.H. Wine Company’s 2017 Series 1, King Family Vineyards’ 2017 Mountain Plains, Michael Shaps Wineworks’ 2015 Meritage, Trump Winery’s 2014 Brut Reserve, and Veritas Winery’s 2017 Petit Verdot.

Virginia ciders also are now eligible to enter the Governor’s Cup competition, and this year a new “Best in Show Cider” award was introduced to recognize achievements in the category. That went to Alexandria-based Lost Boy Cider’s “Comeback Kid.”

“Wine and cider are an important agricultural product and economic driver in our Commonwealth,”stated Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “In light of all the challenges the industry faced this year, the Governor’s Cup is a welcomed opportunity to celebrate the fantastic wines produced in our region.”

According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, more than 2.2 million tourists visited Virginia wineries in 2015. Today, the Virginia wine industry generates $1.37 billion in economic impact and 8,218 jobs for the Commonwealth. Nationwide, Virginia is in the top six states in number of wineries and wine grape production.

Additional details about the Governor’s Cup competition, a complete list of previous winners, and information about the Virginia wine industry can be found atvirginiawine.org/governors-cup.