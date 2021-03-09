Leesburg Man Pleads No Contest in Fatal Cat Shooting

Jonathan Tyler Davis, the Leesburg man charged with fatally shooting a cat in Sterling four months ago, pleaded no contest to a charge of cruelty to animals on Monday.

Davis in January was arrested and charged after allegedly shooting a cat with a pellet gun in November. The cat’s extensive injuries led to its euthanization. Davis was originally charged with a felony, but prosecutors agreed to reduce that charge to a misdemeanor.

Davis, 28, will be sentenced Sept. 15.

Under Virginia law,any person suspected ofcruelly and unnecessarily beating, maiming or mutilating an animal can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. Any person suspected of committing that kind of crime against a companion animalcan be charged with a Class 6 felony.

Davis’ arrest is part of a larger investigation by the Loudoun County Animal Services Humane Law Enforcement team.

Since April 2020, 10 cats have been shot in Loudoun, five of which were euthanized because of the extent of their injuries. In September, three more cats were found dead in a bag with gunshot wounds through their bodies in the parking lot of the McKimmey Boat Ramp along the Potomac River under the Point of Rocks Bridge.

Anyone with information on the cat shootings is asked to call Animal Services at 703-777-0406. Anonymous tips are accepted.