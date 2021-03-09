Loudoun Board to Reconsider Goose Creek Overlook Development Approval

County supervisors will likely reconsider their vote to approve a development by Goose Creek and Sycolin Road, following a request from Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn).

The county board will vote whether to reconsider that vote at its March 10 meeting.

“I’m not at a point yet where I can tell you why, I wish I could give you more that that, but there’s some back-channel information that’s floating around,” Turner said.

Supervisors on March 2 voted 5-4 to approve a rezoning request to build 238 homes along Goose Creek at the Sycolin Road crossing. Goose Creek Overlook, as the project is known, would bring 123 townhouses, 40 two-over-two stacked residential units, and a 75-unit apartment building to the area. The application was controversial both for its environmental impacts—planned near Goose Creek, a state scenic river, and only coming under density limits because county planners counted a nearby, undeveloped county-owned parcel that is under a conservation easement—and for its impacts on crowded schools and straining road infrastructure.

The request also faced opposition at public hearings.

Since he was on the winning side of the March 2 vote, Turner may ask supervisors to reconsider it. If they agree, and with the application only passing by one vote, the application could be denied if Turner switches his vote to no.