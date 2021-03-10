Ashby Ponds Lights Up Ashburn to Celebrate Vaccine Effort

Did notice the fireworks display over Ashburn Monday night? That was Ashby Ponds having a party.

The senior living community managed by Erickson Living celebrated the completion ofits COVID-19 vaccination clinics—with 98percent of its 1,665 residents receiving both doses.

“Since the onset of the pandemic more than 12 months ago, our team has worked diligently with residents, their families and public health officials to help safeguard the well-being of everyone who calls Ashby Ponds home,” Executive Director Will Nance said.“I’m proud of the exceptional results we have achieved by working together—and I’m thrilled that so many of our residents now have an additional level of protection against COVID-19.We could not have reached this important landmark without the professionalism of our partners at CVS, the unwavering commitment of our staff and the resilience of our residents.”

The fireworks display was conducted by Pyrotecnico and sponsored by Meg Olympia of Long & Foster Real Estate and Christie’s International Real Estate,; Wayforth; Quail Creek Promotions; Closets by Design; Allegra Printing; Lizzy Lambert, Realtor; Georgetown Home Care; Belfort Furniture; The Medical Team; Lifecare Affordability Plan; Kate Ryan of Long & Foster Real Estate and Christie’s International Real Estate.

“The fireworks display was a special way of expressing our appreciation to the residents, employees and partners of Ashby Ponds. We held it in their honor,” Nance said.“With the completion of our vaccine clinics, it was also a fun way to convey our confidence and optimism in the future. We have received numerous positive comments about the fireworks since Monday evening.”

Every resident who wanted a vaccine at Ashby Ponds has now received both doses to become fully vaccinated. Residents, staff and visitors continue to take precautionary measures, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance and frequent hand-washing, to keep each other safe and well-protected.

Residents have expressed gratitude for the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination conveniently on the 132-acre campus.

“At Ashby Ponds, we are a family and we care for one another. We’ve been through so much in the past year, but we’ve done it together. I got the shots because I care about my neighbors and want to see more of them,” said resident Eva Hauptman. “Now that the vaccine is here, I am confident and optimistic about the future. I’m grateful to Ashby Ponds for bringing it right to us. They made it easy, and now I can’t wait to travel and see my grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

A resident of Ashby Ponds enjoys a special fireworks show that the Erickson Living-managed community held on March 8 to celebrate the completion of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at their campus.