Early Giving Surpasses $80K as Give Choose Nears

Early giving in the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties’ annual Give Choose fundraising event is on track to beat last year with a week still to go.

Give Choose will be Tuesday, March 16, but donors may give early to help their favorite nonprofits get a leg up. Last year, the early giving period raised about $103,000, according to Director of Grants and Nonprofit Programs Nicole Acosta. As of Tuesday, March 9, with a week of early giving left to go, the event has already raised more than $80,000 from about 300 donors.

The nonprofits have also done better than ever in gathering matching challenge gifts, which can double the impact for donors. Altogether, 48 nonprofits got challenge gifts, overall worth more than $220,000.

That’s good news, at a time when many nonprofits have seen their major annual fundraising events cancelled by COVID-19.

“We know that our nonprofits have lost significant income in the last year due to cancelled fundraising events; many of their traditional fundraising methods have gone out the window,” Acosta said. “Some organizations have seen their donations decrease, and others continue to see increased demand for programs and services that costs them more money to operate. Give Choose is a huge opportunity for our local charities to raise the dollars they need to keep going as they continue to navigate the impact of COVID in the year ahead.”

This year, there are more nonprofits than ever taking part, 115. They range from organizations focused on animal welfare to the environment, health, human services, education, youth, and arts and culture.

“While we are excited to see the community donating during Early Giving, we need everyone to keep giving on March 16. We have more nonprofits than ever before, and this year their fundraising goals have increased so that they can fill in the gaps in their budgets due to cancelled fundraising events and increased program costs due to COVID,” Acosta said.

In 2020, Give Choose raised $620,000 for local nonprofits. Since its inception in 2014, Give Choose has raised more than $1.8 million. The average gift made by donors during Give Choose is $125. Donations of $10 or more can be made through the Give Choose site,givechoose.org.

Local businesses also participate in Give Choose through sponsorships, which provide a prize pool to be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout March 16.