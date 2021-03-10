Janice K. Butts, 1932-2021

Janice K. Butts, age 88, of Sterling, Va. passed away Thursday morning, March 04, 2021 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Will Cockerill of Purcellville, VA.

Janice was born in Fayette, Iowa on August 14,1932 and lived on a farm up until the third grade. She has shared many fond memories of those days, of spending time with her dad in the front seat of his pick-up truck and of her love for the chickens and the hogs. When the farm was sold, she and her family moved to Texas, later to Arizona and eventually ended up in the State of Washington.

There in Kennewick, after graduating from high school, she met the love of her life and married on April 26,1952. After her husband, Harry, graduated from college he was hired by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. During his years with FDA, Harry, with wife Janice and by then six children eight years of age and under, transferred to Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1965, another transfer moved the family to Washington, D.C. Sterling Park in Loudoun County, Virginia was their home for more than 40 years.

Janice loved to be involved with her church, with the choir, VBS programs, women’s Bible studies and with Cub Scouts. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, crewel embroidery, singing and playing the piano. Working with children was one of her greatest sources of joy. She was the caregiver for two of her grandchildren from their age of 12 weeks until they entered elementary school and thereafter, she volunteered many hours at Guilford Elementary School to continue being with her grandchildren.

Once those grandchildren entered middle school, Janice was hired by the LCPS system as a kindergarten aid and worked for 10 years at Guilford Elementary School. When the time came to sell the Sterling Park home, Harry and Janice moved to what was then known as Leisure World at Lansdowne.

After 62 years of marriage, her husband Harry passed away in June 2014. In March of 2015, Janice and her family felt it was best for her to move to western Loudoun to live with her oldest daughter Joanne and husband Will. She was able to spend the last six years of her life there. Soon after making Western Loudoun her home, Janice didn’t miss a day at the Carver Senior Center in Purcellville. If it was open, she was there enjoying the bible studies, exercise classes, art workshops, special holiday events and making new friends.

Because of the onset of her dementia in 2017, with the love and support of staff from both the Carver Senior Center and the Mac Brownell Adult Day Center, Janice was transferred to the MBADC. She thoroughly enjoyed her days spent there participating in the wonderful program MBADC offers to seniors with impaired mental and physical abilities. When the pandemic caused the Center to close in March 2020, it was obvious to her family that Janice was being greatly affected by the loss of the structure, routine, daily activities and the socialization that the Center provided for her.

Janice is survived by her four sons, Jim Butts (Zeb), David Butts (Susan), Jeff Butts (Heidi), and Wade Butts, two daughters, Joanne Cockerill (Will), and Kris Newcomer. Janice had 24 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren that knew her as Pokee.

A private graveside service will be held.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Mac Brownell Adult Day Center, 200 E. Willie Palmer Way, Purcellville, Va. 20132.

