Leesburg Budget: Inside the Lawson Road Project

Residents of the Beauregard Estates neighborhood are likely celebrating the council’s tentative decision, pending final budget adoption, to accelerate a project to address conditions at the Lawson Road crossing of Tuscarora Creek.

The Lawson Road crossing closed to vehicular traffic when the Battlefield Parkway extension from Rt. 7 to Kincaid Boulevard opened in 2008. At the time, large pipes with gravel on top were laid in the creek to allow pedestrians to cross providing continued access the nearby W&OD Trail, with promises of a more permanent crossing to be installed later. That changed in 2015, when the town staff was instructed to discontinue maintenance on the crossing, as the gravel was causing a sediment load downstream and Leesburg was in danger of losing its MS4 permit, said Renee LaFollete, director of the Public Works & Capital Projects Department. After the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Conservation and Recreation issued their edicts to stop maintenance, the crossing was eventually closed to all pedestrian traffic, and storms moved some of the pipes over the years. Nearby yards have experienced flooding of the creek eroding their property and causing damage to the yards. And, frustrating the neighborhood’s avid walkers, cyclists and runners, the W&OD Trail, though visible in the distance from their community, can no longer be safely accessed by foot.

The sight of the remaining pipes sticking up in the creek creates an “attractive nuisance” for some young ones who, despite the posted signs that prohibit crossings, still set out to climb them. LaFollette reported last week that the staff was just recently given permission from its regulatory agencies to remove the three remaining pipes, again with the promise to not perform any other work in the stream for the time being.

Staff members conducted a virtual community meeting with neighbors in November, where they first shared the news that the capital project to remedy the issue was still years away. The project was set to follow the normal path of a Leesburg capital project, beginning in year seven of the Capital Improvements Program following project study, and working its way forward.

Now, help may be just a few months away. Monday’s council straw vote indicated support for beginning project design this summer, with construction beginning a year later. The project will likely include a new 10-feet to 14-feet-wide shared use path, with a buffer on both sides, covered in a non-erodable material to provide safe crossing over the creek, LaFollette said. The project also would address erosion problems 200 feet upstream of the crossing.

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk and Councilman Zack Cummings meet with area residents at the washed-out pedestrian path across Tuscarora Creek on March 10.