Leesburg Council Indicates Support for Collective Bargaining

The Leesburg Town Council appears poised to follow Loudoun County government’s lead and prepare for collective bargaining.

A majority of the council during Monday’s work session favored an option presented by Town Attorney Christopher Spera to “set the table” in how the town will address collective bargaining negotiations with town employees. This option could limit the bargaining units the town will negotiate with to certain departments.

An amendment to the state code passed last spring gave Virginia localities the green light to allow employees to organize and collectively bargain, although they are still prohibited from going on strike. The change takes effect May 1.

No matter what the council decides, staff members in the Town Manager’s or Town Attorney’s offices are not eligible for collective bargaining rights, nor is management staff that has access to financial information, Spera said. The council could decide to limit the scope of bargaining to wages and benefits as opposed to all terms and conditions of employment, he added.

Town Manager Kaj Dentler said the staff had not provided the council with an official recommendation, nor accompanying financial figures on what implementing collective bargaining could cost the town, so as not to sway the council one way or the other. County Administrator Tim Hemstreet has budgeted $1 million in the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget to accommodate collective bargaining. However, the county has more than 10 times the number of employees as Leesburg, which has fewer than 400.

“We have not done the analysis, so I cannot honestly tell you what we would need,” Dentler said. “The better position may be to put resources into benefits, pay, compensation, etc., so that you make employees want to stay here and not seek collective bargaining.”

The other options presentedby Spera included choosing not to participate in collective bargaining, or taking no action, extending employees the right to organize and approach the town to collectively bargain.

In favoring the table-setting approach, those on the council who shared their opinions said they supported employees’ rights to negotiate with the town.

Mayor Kelly Burk shared her past experience as president of the Loudoun teacher’s association. She said because they were prohibited from striking, the negotiations became more like discussions with the superintendent and the staff prior to the schools’ budget being finalized. In one instance, when wage increases and other requests were not attainable, teachers were given permission to choose their own coursework as opposed to it being prescribed by administration.

“I’m absolutely in favor of people having the right to organize. I believe workers know what they need,” she said. “It’s not a matter of losing control. If you don’t have the ability to strike, it’s literally a conversation; it’s the idea of trying to make things better for the employees who are doing the work.”

Councilman Zach Cummings said in his prior council stint, in his Dover, OH, hometown, he was charged with leading collective bargaining talks with the police union.

“In my opinion, it did nothing but strengthen the relationship between the police department in my hometown and the council and citizens. I’m personally supportive of allowing any employees to do that. I think it will help move us forward and help keep folks feeling they’re getting paid what they deserve,” he said.

While a council majority favored moving forward on collective bargaining, some on the council dais sounded caution.

“The unintended consequences of this are a concern to me,” Councilwoman Kari Nacy said. “It could cause a rift between employer and employee.”

Councilwoman Suzanne Fox questioned the impact on the real estate tax rate and town services if collective bargaining led to an increase in wages.

“If we don’t do any sort of hiring freeze or cutbacks, taxes would go up, and our fiduciary responsibility is to our citizens and businesses of the town at this point,” she said.

The council also requested that Dentler conduct an anonymous employee survey that would gauge the interest in collective bargaining. The results of that, along with a continued conversation on the subject, is planned for the council’s April 26 work session. A decision is expected at its business meeting the next evening.