Spring Break Offered to All Loudoun School Staff

School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution extending Spring Break, the week of March 29-April 2, as a holiday for all staff members.

The action was proposed by as a recognition of the efforts by building administrators, support staffers, and other 12-month employees during the past year as they were called to extra duties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler told the School Board the action would have no cost impacts as the salaries already are accounted for.