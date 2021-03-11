Lefebvre Join Telos to Build Transportation Business Sector

Ashburn-based TelosCorporationhas hired Nathan Lefebvre to lead the company’s emerging digital identity programs in the transportation business sector.

Lefebvre brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, having led major transportation security and screening programs for the Transportation Security Administration and several leading technology companies.

“Nathan’s extensive experience working with TSA will no doubt prove invaluable as we increase the momentum of our digital identity business,” stated Telos CEO and Chairman John B. Wood. “We’re honored to welcome him to the team, and we’re eager to engage his expertise to further align our identity solutions with future airport security checkpoint and traveler screening initiatives.”

Prior to joining Telos, Lefebvre served as the portfolio manager for the Passenger Screening Program Carry-On Baggage technology portfolio at TSA, consisting of various checkpoint screening technologies accounting for a total of $1.7 billion in lifecycle costs. He also served as the lead desk officer for the Asia Pacific region in the Office of Global Strategies and the supervisory manager in the Office of Training and Workforce Engagement. He has extensive expertise in security checkpoint screening equipment (X-ray, metal detectors, trace detection, advanced imaging technology and explosive detection systems), security screening procedures (checkpoint & checked baggage) and X-ray image interpretation.

“Having witnessed firsthand the rapid emergence of digital identity technology in the transportation domain, I am excited at the opportunity to manage digital transformation initiatives leveraging Telos’ IDTrust360 platform,” Lefebvre stated. “Telos has a sterling reputation as an innovative leader in identity and cybersecurity technologies, and it’s great to be part of the team.”

Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense.The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.