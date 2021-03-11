State DOE Adds ‘Non-Binary’ as Student ID Option

The Virginia Department of Education has established a new gender code, “non-binary,” as an option that may be used within student records and Loudoun’s public schools division is implementing that direction.

The change is a result of legislation sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33) in the 2020 General Assembly session requiring VDOE to create comprehensive guidelines for how to treat transgender students in public schools. Also last year, the legislature mandated that non-binary be added to the gender selections of male and female on driver’s licenses.

The School Board was briefed on the new policy Tuesday night. To implement the policy, school division’s Department of Digital Innovation has included the gender option of “non-binary” within the Student Information System, allowing parents, guardians, and adult students to request that gender code be used for their official student record.