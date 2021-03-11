Sterling Man Charged in Coughing Assault Donates $3K to Loudoun NAACP

Raymond Deskins, the man charged with assault for coughing on a counter-protester outside Trump National Golf Club, saw his case dismissed after he made a $3,000 contribution to the NAACP Loudoun Chapter.

On Nov. 12, 2020, nine days after the Presidential Election, Deskins, who was gathered with other supporters of President Trump, got into an argument with two women protesting outside the golf club. Deskins deliberately coughed on the women, which was caught on video, and was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Loudoun County General District Court Judge Lorrie Sinclair Taylor on Thursday morning dismissed Deskin’s assault charge pursuant to an accord in which Deskins contributed $3,000 to the Loudoun NAACP’s college scholarship fund. Under Virginia law, courts are allowed to accept civil resolutions of criminal charges for certain misdemeanors.

Deskins made the contribution to the NAACP because one of the complainants, PatriciaRazeghi, is a member of the organization and suggested the deal, according to Charles King, Deskins’ defense counsel.

King stated that “given the national and local political rancor, this is a great resolution for the community.”

“The parties and the commonwealth’s attorney were wise to enter into this agreement,” he stated. “Instead of a bitter fight over a court case, selected students will get money to further their education.”