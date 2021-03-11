The Year of COVID: A Rewind

It was one year ago last week that Loudoun County’s government and public health leaders activated emergency management operations in anticipation of the arrival of a new, deadly virus spreading rapidly around the globe.

It quickly became clear that this wasn’t going to be a short-lived threat, like a passing hurricane or mammoth blizzard that typically spur the ramping of the multi-department Emergency Operations Center. Within a few weeks, schools and businesses would be closed by government fiat, patients would fill hospital wards with no clear treatment protocols, and the virus would spread mysteriously through the community with little testing or tracing in place to understand its movements.

No one then predicted that most students would be setting through their lessons on Chromebooks, that masks would become part of daily attire, or that receiving an email confirming an upcoming vaccine appointment would be hailed as an essential step toward returning to life as normal.

The Virus Arrives

ForLoudoun Now, the hundreds of articles written about the pandemic and its impact began March 3, 2020, with a breakfast meeting of the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club at the Tuscarora Mill restaurant. There Loudoun County Public Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend began to introduce the community to what was coming—although it is clear now how little was known about the virus.

At that time, the World Health Organization reported that more than 91,000 people worldwide had been infected and more than 3,000 had died from COVID-19. However, no cases were yet reported in Virginia.

Loudoun County Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend addresses the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club on the expected arrival of the coronavirus on March 4, 2020.

Goodfriend said there already could be cases in Northern Virginia region, but patients haven’t been tested for the virus so far because of a shortage of testing kits. “We just haven’t tested for it,” he said. “Just because we don’t know about it doesn’t mean it is not here.”

The advice disseminated in the early days now illustrates how little was known about the virus. Goodfriend said that, with evidence the virus is not transferred through the air, keeping high-contact surfaces clean—doorknobs, bathroom facilities and elevator buttons, among them—was important. It wasn’t clear how long the virus could live on a surface, whether a few hours or a couple of days. He also stressed an important recommendation of national public health leaders—urging residents not to make a run on surgical masks that would be needed by medical professionals. While the shortage of personal protective equipment would become a months-long challenge, a reversal would soon follow on the important role masks would play in preventing the transmission of the disease by unknowingly infected by asymptomatic people.

“In Loudoun County, we always say, if you see flu in the summer, think Lyme disease,” Goodfriend said. “If it looks like you have the flu in March and April you might want to think coronavirus. And it would be great at this point if we had the tests and we just send it to the lab to get the answer, but we’re not there yet.”

One week later, the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Loudoun, involving a partitioner believed to have come in contact with the virus while attending Christ Church, Georgetown in Washington, DC, where the church’s reverend, Timothy Cole, had tested positive for the virus. It was the eighth known infection in Virginia.

Schools Close

From the outset of the outbreak, school leaders stressed the need to be agile in their response. On the recommendation of division administrators, the School Board moved quickly allocate $5 million to purchase the 15,000 Chromebooks needed to complete that planned multi-year roll out of a program to provide every student with a digital device, locking up, they said, the last ones then available on the market. The devices quickly would prove their worth.

In another example of conflicting advice that would become a hallmark of the national response to the virus, then-Superintendent Eric Williams announced the close of classrooms one day after a School Board briefing during which Goodfriend recommended they stay open.

Even as the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic on March 11, Goodfriend said he was not aware of the medical community recommending drastic steps. He warned that closing schools could present additional problems, with many students likely to end up in the care of grandparents who are at greater risk for infection and others likely to miss out on important meals and support services the schools provide.

Williams initially proposed a two-week closure to allow administrators top develop safety measures and ensure disinfectant supplies are adequately available to students and staff. At the same time, the staff began reviewing plans to roll out a distance learning program that could be used to keep students engaged in the event of a long-term school closure—although the Virginia Board of Education didn’t yet have policies to govern such a program.

Superintendent Eric Williams addresses reporters during a March 12 press conference announcing his decision to close schools for two week..

During the closure, the school division quickly developed a plan to help students who rely on school meals by distributing food daily with a convoy of buses delivering to pick up locations countywide. That program would continue throughout the year providing more than a million meals.

On March 12, Loudoun’s second COVID-19 case was reported, an individual who came in contact with the first known infected resident. It was the 17thcase in Virginia.

State of Emergency

Next, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and followed Williams’ lead, closing schools throughout the commonwealth through March 27.

Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet issued a declaration of local emergency March 16.

Loudoun County Health Department Director David Goodfriend, alongside county supervisors, talks about measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 during a March 14 news conference. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

On St. Patrick’s Day, Northam issued the public health emergency order prohibiting more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters. More restrictions would quickly follow. The next week, he also ordered recreation and entertainment venues—theaters, gyms, spas etc.—to close for at least 30 days and prohibited dining-in services at all restaurants. Then, after seeing crowds fill Virginia beaches over the warm spring weekend, he issued another executive order closing beaches, campgrounds and university classrooms.

He also mandated that classrooms remain closed for the rest of the school year, although the Department of Education had yet to issue any guidance on how online learning should be conducted or how high school seniors would continue their path to graduation.

“We are moving into a period of sacrifice,” Northam said. “The sooner we can get this health crisis under control, the quicker our economy can recover.”

Northam said the nation essentially is “fighting a biological war.”

“This will change every part of our life. It will require everyone to live differently,” Northam said

By mid-March, the run on—and hording of—essential supplies left Loudoun’s groceries with bare shelves.“It should not be this hard to buy toilet paper,” lamented Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge). Many supermarkets imposed limits on the amount products—water, toilet paper, canned meat, pasta, cleaning supplies, and Airborne, cold, flu and allergy medications—a customer could purchase.

The meat section at Giant Foods in Purcellville is wiped out because of panic buying. March 13, 2020. (Douglas Graham/Loudoun Now]

The county started to make gains on testing March 23, when the Loudoun Medical Group opened the first centralized, drive-through COVID-19 testing operation in Leesburg. At the time, the county was reporting fewer than two dozen testing encounters per day. The LMG operation would help boost that to more than 100 per day. By the summer, with more tests available and the rollout of government-run testing sites, the number climbed above 500 and then to more than 1,000 daily through the fall and winter.

Testing is being done daily at Loudoun Medical Group centralized, drive-through COVID-19 testing tent. [Douglas Graham/Loudon Now]

On March 26, the first Loudoun resident died as a result of contracting COVID-19. The woman in her 70s was a former first grade teacher who was working as a reading tutor at two Ashburn elementary schools.

By April 1, the number of cases in Loudoun surpassed 100. A week later the count exceeded 200. Before the end of April 10 COVID-related deaths would be reported in the county.

Reopening/Mask Up

Through the spring, calls for social distancing and frequent hand washing, along with a restriction on large crowds began paying dividends as the pandemic’s first spike in cases and hospitalizations began to subside. Northern moved to ease business restrictions in mid-May. With that action, he also imposed a requirement for face coverings to be worn in indoors public spaces, reflecting new evidence that masks were highly effective in limiting the spread of the virus.

However, the Loudoun Board of Supervisors, along with other Northern Virginia leaders requested a delay in reopening, citing higher case rates than other areas of the commonwealth and continued concerns about the availability of testing. That action sparked protests from critics of business and school closures that continued through the summer.

Protestors on Friday in Leesburg displayed signs questioning County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large)’s leadership during COVID-19. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

The restrictions were eased just before Memorial Day weekend, allowing restaurants, wineries and breweries to host customers outside and at half the normal capacity. Two weeks later, indoor dining reopened at 50% capacity and other businesses, such as retail shops and hair salons.

Loudoun’s high school seniors did graduate in June, albeit one at a time in carefully planned ceremonies spaced out over several weeks.

Potomac Falls High School 2020 graduate Analie Hernandez takes a few photos after grabbing her diploma during individual, time-slotted graduations on Wednesday. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Starting July 1, restaurants and retailers were permitted to return to full capacity; community swimming pools, childcare centers and entertainment venues opened; and visitation at senior care communities was allowed under certain conditions.

As school leaders in July began work to prepare for a return to classrooms, educators raised concerns about safety and the Loudoun Education Association pushed to postpone in-person learning until the second semester in January. It was a debate that would continue through the rest of the year. In a survey of parents, about half signed their children up the proposed hybrid plan with two days of in-person learning expected to be offered in the fall. However, Williams announced that the year would open with 100% distance learning.

By mid-July, Loudoun was seeing the lowest caseloads since the pandemic began in March, however, it also recorded the 100thdeath attributed to the virus. The county reported its 5,000thcase in early August.

When schools reopened in September, all students participated in classes online. And, for the first time, there were fewer students than the year before, as many families held back their rising kindergarteners and other opted for private or home-school options. Kindergarten, first and second graders returned to classrooms parttime Oct. 27. Hybrid classes for third through fifth graders and seniors at the Academies of Loudoun was pushed to Dec. 1.

The delay in offering in-person learning brought strong criticism from a cadre of parents who appeared at each School Board meeting pushing for classrooms to reopen.

Another Spike

In November, in anticipation of the approval of rapidly developed vaccines, the Health Department began building a shot distribution system based on plans used for vaccinations of another type of respiratory virus, H1N1 or swine flu, in 2009.

At the same time, public health officials were bracing for another spike in coronavirus cases as cooling temperatures moved gatherings indoors, the arrival of the traditional flu season, and the holidays.

Goodfriend warned the coming months could resemble the lockdown environment of April and May, if recent surges in other states and in Europe are to be any kind of forewarning. “We may get lucky,” he said, “but we want to make sure we’re prepared.”

Within days, Northam imposed new crowd limits and expanded requirement for people to wear masks in indoor public places to children as young a 5.

The Loudoun County Health Department continues to schedule regular COVID-19 testing events, with half a dozen scheduled for the month of November alone. On Tuesday, lines formed for testing at both Philip A. Bolen Park in Leesburg and Brambleton Community Park in Ashburn. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

“As opposed to April, May and June, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Goodfriend said. “That’s vaccination. But there’s going to be unfortunately, significant darkness before we get to that light, and we really need everyone to participate in these next couple months.”

By the end of November, Loudoun recorded its 10,000thcase of COVID-19 as cases began to increase by more than 100 per day and the number of hospitalized patients also began to surge.

With that increase in community spread, Loudoun’s expanded hybrid learning program was shuttered, putting all students back to distance learning before their winter break.

The first vaccinations arrived in late December and were administered to public employees on the frontlines of the pandemic, including as EMTs and other healthcare workers.

Loudoun Fire-Rescue Captain Greg Zalenski gets the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

On Jan. 7, Loudoun recorded its 15,000thcase as the death toll reached 162.

By mid-January, the vaccine eligibility was expanded to include all residents age 65 and older. And, in Loudoun, educators were moved to the front of the line, with a dedicated clinic established to administer the shots. All school employees—more than 10,000—who wanted shots were fully vaccinated by March.

Before the end of January, the state Department of Health reported the first case of UK-based variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been identified in a sample from an adult resident of Northern Virginia with no reported recent travel history. The B.1.1.7 variant’s increased person-to-person transmission is expected to cause a new surge in cases this spring, ramping up pressure on the vaccination race.

With a decline in the post-holiday spike, the School Board approved a return to hybrid learning starting Feb. 16, and with to middle and high school students returning to classrooms March 3, for the first time nearly a year. Only about one-third of Loudoun students opted for the in-person learning program.

Staff at Emerick Elementary School in Purcellville do spot checks of students temperatures before they enter the building for their first day back at school since before the winter break—a new normal of COVID-19 precautions and protocols. (Photo By Douglas Graham)

In mid-February the county reached the threshold of administering more than 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. It also recorded its 200thCOVID-related death.

The death toll passed 250 in early March, including the first fatal case of a patient under age 30.

Goodfriend warned with more holidays ahead—and more strains of the virus on the loose—that it is important for people to keep taking COVID-19 precautions.

“It is troubling, because we do have St. Patrick’s Day coming up, we have Easter coming up, and what we’re being warned about is a concern with new variants coming and the risk that they pose in terms of increased transmission,” he said. “And, potentially, if that right new variant comes along, that it might not be as affected by the vaccine.”

With that in mind, he said, “it’s really incumbent on everyone to maintain those mitigation strategies.”

As of this week, Loudoun County has reported 23,589 COVID-19 cases, 882 of which required hospitalization. There have been 259 COVID-related deaths. More than 61,000 residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine and 32,000 were fully vaccinated.