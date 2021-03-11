Visit Loudoun Seeks Board Members

Visit Loudoun is looking for people to serve three-year terms on its board of directors.

The new board members would serve from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024, with a transition period beginning in April 2021. Résumés must be received by close of business March 26.

Visit Loudoun is the destination management organization for Loudoun County and its incorporated towns. As the county’s programmatic arm for tourism, it promotes the county to travelers to stimulate the county’s economy and quality of life. The nonprofit also advocates smart destination development, and markets the Loudoun experience to travel consumers worldwide.

The Visit Loudoun board is comprised of up to 24 elected members with staggered terms, to benefit from the combined experience of existing and new members.

Interested candidates should submit a résumé outlining their business/professional career, including any tourism-related experience. This may range from owning a tourism-related business, to having experience in hospitality and/or tourism marketing, to volunteering with a tourism-related organization. Special business skills such as communications and community involvement should also be included.

Three business references should accompany the resume along with a response to the statement:“My service on the Visit Loudoun Board of Directors will help Visit Loudoun and tourism in Loudoun County because…”This response should be no longer than one double-spaced, typed page.

Submissions are due to the Visit Loudoun at 112-G South Street, SE, Leesburg. Electronic copies may be submitted to Greg Harp at harp@VisitLoudoun.org.

Following a review of résumés, considered candidates will be scheduled for an interview with the board’s Executive Committee.

Additional information on Visit Loudoun and the Board of Directors may be found at visitloudoun.org/tourism-industry/about-us/board-of-directors/. Questions should be directed to Greg Harp at 703-669-2008 or by email.