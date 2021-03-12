Applications Mailed for Elderly, Disabled Tax Relief

Participants in Loudoun’s tax relief program for the elderly and disabled should soon begin receiving renewal forms, Loudoun County Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. announced March 45.

Applications and certifications for tax year 2021 were recently mailed to applicants already in the program and residents who have requested an application for the program.

The filing deadline for participants already in the program is April 1. First-time applicants for vehicle personal property tax relief have until Sept. 1, and first-time applicants for real property tax relief have until Jan. 3, 2022 to file their applications.

Applicants are encouraged to mail in their forms in the preaddressed envelope that was included with the renewal forms.

Applications for first-time applicants and details about the program are available online at loudoun.gov/taxrelief. Residents can call 703-737-8557 to have a form mailed to them.