Falcons Landing Wins Rare National Award

Falcons Landing, a Loudoun military retirement community, was recently named a Holleran’s Choice Community Award winner—one of only 49 in the country and four in the DC area.

The award recognizes organizations with strong cultures of engagement, which cultivate an environment where resident voices are heard and allowing for connection, well-being and personal fulfillment.

“This past year of dealing with the pandemic had been a significant challenge for all senior living communities, but I am very proud that Falcon Landing’s absolute focus on the well-being of our residents worked so effectively,” stated Falcons Landing CEO Gary Handley.

Holleran has the largest benchmark of its kind, measuring both resident and employee engagement and satisfaction. Currently, the benchmark comprises more than 200,000 resident and employee surveys all completed within the last three years. That gives organizations a way to compare to their peers across the country.