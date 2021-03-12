Habitat for Humanity Welcomes the Bekeles Home to Leesburg

After a long and challenging journey, the Bekele family has found a place to call home.

This week, Loudoun Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 59thhome, to Mekdes Bekele and her two children. The children cut the ribbon on the three-bedroom townhouse that will help the family toward a stable and secure future.

Working as an operating room and emergency room technician, Mekdes has overcome financial and housing hardships, including at one point commuting from Richmond to a job at Reston Hospital. The family was forced to leave Richmond and live in a shelter before they could get space in a transitional housing program. From there, they were able to move into a two-bedroom apartment in Loudoun.

Mekdes came to Loudoun Habitat for Humanity last year, she said, because she was financiallystable enough to realize her dream of homeownership but needed the extra help that Habitat provides through its Homeownership Program. She took part in the eight-week Home Buyers Club and put in more than 200 hours of “sweat equity” working on a current Loudoun Habitat house and in the Loudoun Habitat ReStore.

“I never thought this would happen for me,” Mekdes said. “This took me more than a decade. This is not just a dream for me, but for my kids. I wish that every single mom had this opportunity, because this is more than a dream for us. Thank you very much. I honestly appreciate everybody for making this possible for us.”

To learn more about how to support families through the Habitat homeownership program, visit the websiteloudounhabitat.orgor call 703-737-6772, ext. 100.