Loudoun Launches Local COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard

Loudoun County has launched an onlineCOVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboardatloudoun.gov/vaccinedatato help residents follow the ongoing vaccination efforts.

The dashboard includes the date of pre-registration for which the Health Department is currently scheduling appointments, the number of people on the waitlist, the vaccine doses received by Virginia and Loudoun County and the doses administered in Loudoun County.

However, the waitlist only includes people who signed up though the county by 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, before the state mandated a centralized signup process. According to the county government, the number of Loudoun residents on the state’s waitlist will be added as it becomes available and duplicate signups are scrubbed.

Waitlist and signup date information will be updated weekly.

As of Friday, March 12, there are 10,665 people on the waitlist, down from 24,729 since last Friday as the county works through vaccinating the people who signed up through the local process. Loudoun County has started offering appointments to the people who signed up online or by phone on Feb. 2 who are healthcare workers, frontline essential workers in Phase 1b, and people with underlying health conditions. The Health Department is about a week further along on the waitlist for people age 65 and older.

The county is still required to follow state prioritization for who gets vaccinated first.

When you are contacted by the Health Department for a vaccination appointment will depend on the date and time you registered, your priority category, and the state’s formula for allocating vaccine. It may take several weeks to contact everyone who is on the waitlist for a particular day if registration volume was high.

The wait time for an appointment continues to be 6 to 8 weeks from the date of pre-registration. The vaccine doses received and administered will be updated daily with data from theVirginia Department of Health.

As of Mach 12, there have been 96,133 vaccine doses administered in Loudoun, up 13,235 since last Friday’s report, and more than 34,230 Loudouners are fully vaccinated, up 6,725 since last Friday.

This week, the Health Department received6,170first doses of vaccine, 1,140 fewer than last Friday. The Loudoun Health Department also received a quantity of doses for those people who need their second dose.

If you are in a qualifying group and have not already registered for a COVID-19 vaccine, you may sign up atvaccinate.virginia.gov.