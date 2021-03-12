Security Executive Launches Leadership Coaching

Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching islaunching a new virtual franchise with Dirk W. van der Vaart, who will provide services to solve leadership problems andbuild strong cultures inbusinesses of all sizes and types, fromFortune500companies to small and medium-sized businesses.



The Lovettsville resident who worked in the defense and national security industry will assist businesses by aiding in the development of both theiremerging and existing leaders, such as C-level executives, vice presidents andmid-level managers.

“I’mexcited to own a business that is perfectly aligned with my purpose —to helpothers grow in their leadership roles and skillsets,” van der Vaart said. “Iknow I’ll truly enjoy being a part of the leadershipjourney for so manyindividuals at different career levels. This will definitely be a rewarding newpath for me!”



ILEChelps companies grow leaders, build cultures and drive results. A provencoaching methodology Intelligent Leadership executive coaches from around theworld make a real difference in solving theglobal leadership problem.



For more information, contact van der Vaart at 703-389-9964.