Unattended Candle Ignites Ashburn House Fire, One Occupant Critically Injured

A Friday morning house fire started by an unattended candle left one resident in critical condition and displaced a family of four.

According to Loudoun County Fire-Rescue, crews fromAshburn,Moorefield, Lansdowne,Sterling, Kincora,Leesburg, and FairfaxCounty were called to the Keane Court home in Ashburn’s Farmwell Hunt neighborhood at 4:45 a.m. March 12.

County dispatchers received a 911call froman occupant reportinga fire in the basement with someone believed to be trapped inside.

The first arriving units found atwo-story,single-family structure with heavy fire atrear of the structure, extending to theattic androof.A woman was located in the fire areaand removed from the structure. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries. Five occupants werein thehome at the time of the fire andall fivewereevaluated and treated atarea hospitals. One firefighter received a minor injury and wastransported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.Two dogs were also found deadinside.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by an unattended candle. The home did have smoke alarms that alerted the occupants. The estimated damages to the structure and contents are $695,000.

​TheFire Marshal’s Office issued a reminder that candles should be placed on a sturdy, nonflammable surface, away from children, pets and anything that can burn. Candles require constant supervision by anadult,and must be extinguished before leaving the area. Flameless candles are recommended.

“Even though smoke alarms were present in this home, this incident is also a prime example of when alerted to a fire, occupants should immediately exit the structure according to their established home escape plan,” stated System Chief Keith Johnson. An escape plan includes a map of the home and two ways out of each room, along with a meeting place at a safe location outside.

The county’s Combined Fire and Rescue System offers home safety inspections and smoke alarms to residents at no charge. Go to loudoun.gov/smokealarms or call 703-737-8600 for more information.