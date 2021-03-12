Woodgrove’s Corrado Contributes to 250th Anniversary Project

Katherine Corrado of Woodgrove High School is one of 15 teachers from across the country to contribute to“Building a More Perfect Union,” a new source book from National History Day and the National Endowment for the Humanities designed to help teachers engage students with themes of democracy and citizenship in preparation for the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

The classroom materials will help middle school and high school social studies teachers engage students with primary sources and themes of democracy and citizenship throughout United States history.

Through two introductory essays and 15 primary source-rich lesson plans, this book explores events, legislative accomplishments, and civic actions across U.S. history—from foreign policy to civil rights to debates surrounding citizenship—that have collectively moved the country toward a more perfect union. The material is available for free download via National History Day’s website atnhd.org/250.

Corrado’s lesson plan is entitled “The Monroe Doctrine: Debating America’s Defense of Independence Abroad,” and challenges students to analyze the debates surrounding the Monroe Doctrine and evaluate the short- and long-term effects of the doctrine on American identity at home and abroad.

The 15 educators selected to contribute lesson plans represent NHD affiliates in California, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Korea, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.