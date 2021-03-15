JK Moving Services Expands Data Center Services

JK Moving Services has hired Tucker Gladhill as director of technology services within its Commercial Services division, part of the company’s efforts to better support that fast-growing industry.

“Data centers are part of the landscape here in Northern Virginia and beyond. They have specific logistical needs, and we are putting more resources towards meeting those needs and growing this segment of our business,” state Jon Theiss, vice president and general manager, Commercial Services, JK. “Tucker brings significant experience in servicing data center clients, which will make him an invaluable part of our team.”JK

Northern Virginia already is the world’s largest data center market and the inventory is projected to grow by 13.8% this year with most of the growth occurring in this region, according to the Northern Virginia Technology Council.

Gladhill will focus solely on helping JK support its customers that have critical environment needs and will foster JK’s data center platform as data management continues to compound with the surge of virtual environments as companies from all industries pivot through a post-2020 landscape.JK recently expanded into offering office furniture installations and other technology relocation services, all to provide a turnkey experience.

“Relocating, consolidating, or refreshing critical environments can yield challenging logistics that require intense project planning and risk mitigation strategy, along with ground support that understands the sensitivity of the subject matter.Our technology services platform will promote peace of mind with our customers and will help us support a segment of their business continuity that employers cannot operate or grow without…data infrastructure,” Gladhill said.

