Letter: Alex (Yu) Wang, Fairfax

Editor: I applaud the courage and righteous stand that Loudoun County Board of Supervisors took in passing a special resolution on March 3.

This resolution is about supporting the Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, a spiritual practice involving meditative exercises centered on the values of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance, and condemning the Chinese Communist Party persecution of Falun Gong since 1999. It also included condemnation of the killing of religious or political prisoners for the purpose of selling their organs for transplant business.The non-consent organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners was first reported in 2006 and continues to this day.

With the ever-growing economic power and the massive influence campaign worldwide by the CCP in the past two decades, Western governments, mainstream media and global corporations have been largely keeping silent on issues like religious suppression, and unethical forced organ harvesting committed by the CCP. They all fear of losing their economic interests if they offend the communist regime. In contrast, Loudoun County Board of Supervisors led its way and called it out, “When you harm people anywhere, it harms all of us. Anywhere someone is harmed, humanity as a whole is harmed,” Phyllis J. Randall, chairwoman of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, said in an interview after the resolution voting.Really commendable.

Why should this resolution matter to our residents in Loudoun County?

It may save innocent lives in mainland China while meeting the standard that our conscience demands.

Without knowing this state-run forced organ harvesting crime by the CCP, and the true source of organs, our residents with transplant needs may travel to mainland China for the surgery due to the extremely short waiting times for the matched organ, and much cheaper cost. They would unknowingly become complicit of this heinous crime. Moreover, when they eventually find out the truth, not only their health recovery would likely be impaired, but the sense of guilt may accompany them the rest of their lives.

I am really grateful to Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for passing this resolution.

Alex (Yu) Wang, Fairfax