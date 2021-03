Loudoun County surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses over the weekend, with the state Department of Health reporting 107,632 doses administered as of Monday morning.

According to the latest tally, 73,932 Loudouners have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 37,188 are fully vaccinated.

Loudoun reached the 50,000-dose threshold on Feb. 18.

Over the past week, the vaccination effort has averaged 2,300 shots per day.