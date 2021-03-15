Virtual Public Meeting on Waterford Traffic Calming April 15

Loudoun County will host an online public information meeting for the Village of Waterford Traffic Calming and Byway Assessment Study and gather public feedback on Thursday, April 15 from 6-7 p.m.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Feb. 18 but was rescheduled due to weather.

Login information and meeting materials are available for review at loudoun.gov/waterfordtrafficcalming and loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation. Meeting materials include diagrams and speaker sign-up and comment forms. Members of the public must sign up in advance by noon on Wednesday, April 14 to ask questions during the event. Online participants may also send questions to the study team as chat messages, which will be answered during the meeting as time allows.

For more information about the village of Waterford traffic calming study, including a link to sign up for updates about the project and upcoming public meeting, visit loudoun.gov/waterfordtrafficcalming.