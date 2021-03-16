Alexander Wins Nat’l PTA Award

National PTA presented the 2021 Shirley Igo Advocate of the Year Award to Jenna Alexander of Hamilton.

Alexander was selected for her leadership, compassion and determination to make the lives of all children better. As vice president of advocacy for Virginia PTA, she built an advocacy committee that includes representatives for each of Virginia’s active districts. During COVID-19, Alexander engaged the advocacy committee to focus on issues facing the community, organizing a series of webinars, developing a social media toolkit, initiating an email campaign directed toward the Virginia General Assembly and federal legislators, and launching a social media campaign and virtual rally to call on legislators to restore funding for education.

“PTA leaders across the country have heard their community’s cry for help during the pandemic and for racial justice, and they have responded. We are advocating every day to safeguard the education, health and safety of our nation’s children and make sure students, families, schools and communities have what they need during this challenging time in our country,” said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. “We are pleased to recognize Jenna’s outstanding efforts, and we look forward to celebrating her during our virtual legislative conference.”

The award is named after past National PTA President Shirley Igo, who was recognized as a model of public service and volunteerism.