Ashburn Woman Dies from House Fire Injuries

The Ashburn woman who was undergoing treatment for critical injuries sustained in a March 12 house fire has died, according to Loudoun County Fire-Rescue.

The fire, started by an unattended candle, sent four other occupants and a firefighter to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, and resulted in the death of two dogs.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Nylsa Clark.

The early morning fire resulted in warnings by the county’s fire-rescue leaders to use caution with candles and calls for residents to develop and practice evacuation plans and to never return inside a burning structure.

It was the second fatal house fire in Loudoun since December.