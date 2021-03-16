Community Water & Wastewater Project Assistance Applications Due March 31

The Loudoun County Water and Wastewater Program is accepting applications for county assistance with community water and/or wastewater projects through March 31.

The Water and Wastewater Program is designed to support Loudoun County communities experiencing issues with deficient or non-existent water and/or wastewater systems with funding and other resources.

ommunities interested in applying for assistance can find out more by visiting loudoun.gov/waterprojects or by contacting Loudoun County Environmental Program Specialist Scott Fincham at 703-771-5520 orScott.Fincham@loudoun.gov.