Design Firms Outline ‘Casual Civic’ Middleburg Town Hall Project

The Town of Middleburg is planning to open its new, more-than-six-times larger town hall in 23 months.

Town leaders and contractors Monday night held a public outreach session at American Legion Post 295’s meeting hall to provide details on the new project. Representatives from the Glavé & Holmes Architecture firm and the Creech & Associates design firm, both of which are designing the project under a $651,800 contract, were on hand to outline those plans.

The new building will be located on the existing town hall site and sprawl a bit onto property Salamander Resort & Spa is expected to sell to the town for $1. It will feature close to 13,000 square feet of space and include a 16-seat conference room and a Town Council chamber with 50 seats, according to Creech & Associates Partner Brent Green.

Glavé & Holmes Architecture Principal Andrew Moore said the one-story office would be designed in a “casual civic” or “country civic” style that includes porch-like elements with columns. Moore said his team is eager to engage with residents to ensure the building conforms with the town’s “charming character and rich architectural heritage.”

It will also incorporate the town Police Department, which has operated out of a separate space for decades, and will feature outdoor open space and indoor meeting space.

“Having the right facilities for our citizens is important,” said Mayor Bridge Littleton.

Littleton added that the parking lot for the new town hall could be covered with something other than asphalt that’s semi-permeable and environmentally friendly.

The Town Council has budgeted $6.5 million for the project, with $1 million budgeted in Fiscal Year 2020, $3 million in FY 2021 and $2.5 million projected for FY 2022.

Town Manager Danny Davis said the town staff would issue a request for proposals this week to identify prospective banks to obtain financing to pay for the project. He said the town’s Finance Committee would review those responses and recommend a bank to the Town Council.

Littleton said the town has been focused on the project since 2017, when a new town hall was identified as a strategic need. He said the existing 2,100-square-foot town hall lacks ADA-compliant features and has an inadequate amount of space. When it was built in 1964, there were less than four staff positions. Now, the town government features 14.5 staff positions. Littleton also noted that the existing office basically has to shut down during elections, as 1,400 voters walk through the doors in a single day.

Once the design phase of the project is complete, Downey & Scott will assist with construction management under a $417,770 contract. The firm will help the town solicit responses from construction firms interested in building the office. A construction contract could be awarded by Dec. 1 and crews could break ground by Jan. 3, 2022. The entire project could wrap up by February 2023.

Learn more about the project atmiddleburgva.gov/322/New-Town-Hall-Project.

The Town of Middleburg’s $6.5 million new town hall will feature more than six times the amount of space the existing town office has. [Glavé & Holmes Architecture/Creech & Associates]

The Town of Middleburg’s $6.5 million new town hall will be built on the existing town hall site and property Salamander Resort & Spa is expected to sell to the town. [Glavé & Holmes Architecture/Creech & Associates]

The Town of Middleburg’s $6.5 million new town hall will be built in a “casual civic” style that includes porch-like elements and columns. [Glavé & Holmes Architecture/Creech & Associates]