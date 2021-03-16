It’s Give Choose: Loudoun’s Biggest Day of Nonprofit Giving

Todayis Loudoun’s largest day of giving. A record 115 area charities are joiningforces for Give Choose, a 24-hour fundraising campaign organized by the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

And as of 9 a.m., Give Choose has raised more than $218,000 through nearly 1,000 individual donations. Fundraising continues through midnight.

The event challenges residents to donate to area nonprofits by going togivechoose.org, where they can choose from among animal welfare, environment, health, human services, education, youth, arts and culture, and community development nonprofits. Donations of $10 or more may be made through the Give Choose site.

Many participating charities have worked to secure challenge gifts from donors who offer to match dollars raised to help organizations reach their fundraising goals. In addition to raising funds from community donors, area businesses have contributed to the Give Choose “prize pool” that provides monetary prizes awarded to charities throughout the day.

In 2020, Give Choose raised $620,000 for local nonprofits. Since its inception in 2014, Give Choose has raised more than $1.8 million.