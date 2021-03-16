State School Funding Comes in $15.3M Higher for Loudoun

The goal full funding the Fiscal Year 2022 school budget for the Board of Supervisors got even easier this week as more money than anticipated was allocated to Loudoun by the state government.

On Tuesday, the school division announced that the state allocation would be $426.7 million—$15.3 million more than was included in the School Board’s adopted $1.4 billion budget.

That action reduces the amount of local tax funding that that will be needed to $1.036 billion. Each penny in the local real estate tax rate is worth an estimated $9.89 million in the county budget this year.

The increased state funding also allows the division to comply with new state standards for specialized support positions.

The state revenue changes include increases to the cost of competing adjustment for basic aid, sales tax, compensation, and lottery allotments. It also provides money to comply with updated Standards of Quality requirements, now mandating at least three specialized student support positions—social workers, school psychologists, school nurses, licensed behavior analysts, licensed assistant behavior analysts and other licensed health and behavioral positions—per 1,000 students. The School Board’s adopted budget provides staffing at approximately two such positionsper 1,000 students.

The requested increase in local tax funding already had been lower than expected in the county’s funding formula, creating the expectation the request would be fully funded this year. The Board of Supervisors has held a series of budget work sessions and typically holds a final adoption vote at the beginning of April.