Give Choose Campaign Raises Record $805K

Contributors to the 2021 Give Choose campaign set a new record for charitable donations Tuesday, contributing more than $805,000 to 122 nonprofits serving Loudoun County.

The annual one-day giving campaign, organized by the Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, targets organizations that address a wide variety of community needs.

Loudoun Hunger Relief, the county’s largest food pantry, was the top fundraiser, clearing $60,000. Friends of Homeless Animals, a no-kill shelter near Aldie, was second, with more than $42,000. Middleburg music therapy center A Place to Be collected just over $37,000 to place third on the campaign leaderboard. Twenty-nine charities received donations of $10,000 or more.

Last year, the campaign generated donations totaling$620,000. Since its inception in 2014, the event has raised more than $2.6 million for Loudoun nonprofits.