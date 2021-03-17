Hillsboro Plans March 30 Limited Reopening of Rt. 9

Come April, drivers accustomed to cutting through Hillsboro along Rt. 9 won’t experience as many headaches when routing their trips.

Town leaders are planning to reopen the highway through town to limited two-way traffic beginning March 30. On Saturdays and Sundays, east and westbound traffic will be allowed through the town at all times. From Monday to Thursday, traffic will be allowed to cut through town from midnight to 9 a.m. and from 6 in the evening to 9 a.m. the following day. On Fridays, traffic will be allowed to cut through town from midnight to 9 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. until 9 o’clock the following Monday morning.

The road will remain closed Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide utility crews safer work zones to complete the installation of miles of buried power and communications cables and to remove all overhead cables and utility poles in town. That work is being coordinated by CES Consulting.

The town has also announced there will be no need for a formerly planned 30-day full road closure this spring. Mayor Roger Vance credited that to the “extraordinary collaboration, creativity and quality commitments” of town leaders, Volkert engineers and Archer Western Corp. crews.

The limited reopening will follow 56 weeks of work on the town’s $14.3 million traffic calming project, which is seeing Archer Western crews install two roundabouts on each end of town, bury utility lines under the road and install sidewalks, parking bays and retaining walls.

Since the project began March 4, 2020, town leaders and work crews closed the highway through town to all traffic for 104 consecutive days, from May 4 to Aug. 15 last year. During that full closure, crews were able to install a new water main and complete more work than what was originally planned in that time.

Now, town leaders have announced the infrastructure and traffic-calming aspects of the project should wrap up in May. But those will be followed by other infrastructure projects, like the extension of drinking water mains, sewer mains and town communications conduits under four other roads in town, in addition to three multimodal trails and the construction of the town’s new postal kiosk at the historic Lawson-Goodrich House. Vance said the new wastewater treatment plant should be completed by March 2022.

For updates on the road project, go to ReThink9.com.

Hillsboro’s $14.3 million Rt. 9 road project is soon to wrap up, with more traffic allowed to cur through town beginning March 30. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]