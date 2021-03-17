Jury Acquits 1 Man Charged in September Hotel Stabbing

A jury last week found Tyrell Jefferson not guilty of two felonies stemming from a hotel stabbing six months ago that left a man in the ICU.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 1, 2020, investigators say, Lawrence Terry Charles was stabbed by at least two men five times in the fourth-floor hallway of the Hyatt Place in Sterling. According to an affidavit filed by Sheriff’s Office Det. Sean McCormack, Charles was talking with a woman named Nicole Robinson in his hotel room before he stepped out into the hallway to get ice, at which point he was stabbed. After being found, Charles was taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.

Using security footage appearing to show Jefferson, Robinson and James and Daren Burr leaving the hotel following the attack, the Sheriff’s Office charged Jefferson and both Burrs with felony aggravated malicious wounding and felony malicious wounding by a mob. It also charged them with aggravated malicious wounding.

Following a three-day trial last week for Jefferson’s case, a unanimous jury on March 11 found Jefferson, 37, not guilty on both felony charges.

Probable motives for the crime, according to case documents, include revenge and robbery; McCormack said Charles told him that $700 was missing from his hotel room following the attack, and, according to the Sept. 8, 2020 criminal complaint, the stabbing was “arranged by Nicole Robinson as a retaliation to the victim.”

But in January, prosecutors agreed to not prosecute Robinson’s felony aggravated malicious wounding charge. According to a document filed in General District Court by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Phillips, Robinson cooperated with the investigation.

James Burr still faces a March 31 to April 6 jury trial and Daren Burr faces an April 19-27 jury trial.

