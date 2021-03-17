Penelope Barton Paddock, 1920-2021

Penelope “Penny” Barton Paddock, age 100, VA, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her home at Falcons Landing in Potomac Falls , VA..

Born Saturday, June 19, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Albert Edward and Marguerite Norma (Smith) Barton.

Penny, a devoted Navy wife, loved poker and bridge (Life Master), gardening, and reading, and was active in her community.

Penny is survived by her son Richard Paddock and his wife Dana Theus Paddock of Alexandria, VA, son-in-law Greg Schwarz of Leesburg, VA, grandchildren: Melanie, Michelle, Collin, Benjamin and Jeffrey. She was preceded in death by her husband Captain Alton Edwin Paddock, USN (Ret.) and a daughter Jane Paddock Schwarz.

Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery with the date and time to be determined.

In leu of flowers contributions can be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com