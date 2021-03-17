Randall Backs Herring Re-election Bid

Incumbent Virginia Attorney General and Leesburg resident Mark Herring, who is going without an endorsement from Gov. Ralph Northam in his re-election bid, this week picked up an endorsement instead from Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).

“We need experienced leadership in the Office of the Attorney General to guarantee that every family in Virginia has the protections necessary to recover from this pandemic, and I can think of no one more qualified than Mark Herring,” Randall stated. “Mark has always fought for the most disadvantaged communities in our commonwealth and I’m proud to endorse him for Attorney General. I know he’ll continue to build on his impressive record over the next four years.”

After backing out of a talked-about run for the governor’s office, Herring is seeking an historic third term. His election to a second term was unusual—he was the first Attorney General to serve two terms since Mary Sue Terry, who served from 1986 to January 1993, when she resigned to run for governor. If elected a third time, he will be the first person to hold the office for three terms since Abram Penn Staples, who was appointed to fill an incomplete term in 1934 after the death of his predecessor, then elected in 1937, 1941, and 1945. Staples left the office in 1947 after the General Assembly elected him to the state Supreme Court.

But first, Herring will have to defeat a primary challenge from Norfolk attorney and state Delegate Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (D-98), who Northam endorsed over Herring.

“We have made lasting progressive change over the last four years from Medicaid Expansion to abolishing the death penalty to criminal justice reform, but it is time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins,” Northam stated. “Jay Jones has stood with me every step of the way in our journey to make Virginia a more just and equitable place to live. He has been my partner as we have worked to change our Commonwealth. He also understands the deep scars of racism and will represent the diversity of our Commonwealth.”

After photos surfaced in February 2019 of Northam wearing blackface in his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook page, Herring was among those who called for Northam’s resignation, saying at the time “it is no longer possible for Governor Northam to lead our Commonwealth and it is time for him to step down.”

Four days after calling for Northam’s resignation, Herring disclosed that he, too, had worn a costume with what he called “brown makeup,” in 1980, and faced his own calls to resign.

Neither did.

Herring also boasts endorsements from Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, Vice Mayor Marty Martinez and council members Neil Steinberg, Ara Bagdasarian and Zach Cummings.