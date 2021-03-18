Applications Open for Nonprofit Tax Exemptions

Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations seeking an exemption from Loudoun County real and personal property taxes for tax year 2022.

Most charitable nonprofit organizations are not automatically exempt from local property taxes in Virginia, even those that may be exempt from federal income taxes. Filing of an application with the Commissioner of the Revenue is the necessary first step for a local tax exemption.

Organizations that are unsure of their status may contact the Exemptions and Deferrals Division of the Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue at 703-737-8557 or at trcor@loudoun.gov for more information. More information, including a link to the application for property tax exemption, is available at loudoun.gov/taxrelief.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, April 1. Any exemption, if granted, would be effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Nonprofit organizations that have already been provided an exemption from Loudoun County property taxes need not file a new application.